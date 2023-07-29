ROADWORKS are planned for a major road through North Yorkshire.
City of York Council say that a 30mph speed limit will be imposed on A19 south of York between York and Selby from Deighton to Crockey Hill and between the junctions with Main Street, Deighton and Howden Lane, Crockey Hill from 7pm on Monday, August 7 and ending at 5am the following morning while resurfacing work takes place.
Read next:
- York street voted one of worst for potholes reopens with a whole new look
- Plans for new bar restaurant at prime York site
- New shop opens in York introducing a fun little character with a bit of a past
A council spokesman said it is to ensure that the works can be carried out safely and traffic signs as well as barriers will be in place throughout.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here