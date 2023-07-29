City of York Council say that a 30mph speed limit will be imposed on A19 south of York between York and Selby from Deighton to Crockey Hill and between the junctions with Main Street, Deighton and Howden Lane, Crockey Hill from 7pm on Monday, August 7 and ending at 5am the following morning while resurfacing work takes place.

A council spokesman said it is to ensure that the works can be carried out safely and traffic signs as well as barriers will be in place throughout.