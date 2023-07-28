North Yorkshire Police officers said the incident happened in the Market Square and Pavement area of York between 3.35am and 3.50am in the early hours of Sunday June 18.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The victim was approached twice by the same man who touched her inappropriately and kissed her breast on both occasions.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email William.Robertson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for DC William Robertson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230111745 when passing on information.