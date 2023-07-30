The Swan pub in Sherburn in Elmet has reopened its doors following backing from the Craft Union Pub Company - which said it aims to bring the best hospitality back to the local area.

During the investment, the Swan’s entertainment offering has been revamped and guests can now look forward to a whole host of entertainment seven days a week.

From poker nights and quiz nights to live music, DJs and karaoke nights there aims to be something for everyone. Wednesdays will feature free pool all day, while monthly auction nights will add an extra touch of excitement.

Sports enthusiasts can enjoy regular screenings of live matches on the pub’s new state-of-the-art TV screens installed with Sky Sports and TNT Sports.

The pub will be showing the Rugby Summer Series and pay-per-view boxing matches of Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte and Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois. Guests can also engage in some friendly competition on the pool table.

At the helm of the Swan are operators Mandy and Mick - who have over 15 years of experience in the pub industry, previously running a pub in Tadcaster. The duo said they are excited about their new adventure at the Swan - and are pleased to be a part of the community.

Mandy and Mick are at the helm for the reopening (Image: Supplied)

Mandy said: “We are so thrilled to have the doors open and be welcoming all of the local community back to the Swan. With so many new aspects to the pub, there is something for everyone to look forward to. We cannot wait to have some fun with you all and make some unforgettable moments.”

To celebrate the reopening, the Swan will be hosting a grand launch party weekend on August 4, 5 and 6. On Friday guests will be transported to the roaring 1920s for a Great Gatsby night. From 8pm you can enter down the red carpet and enjoy some live music from the Black Shakes who will be playing classic tunes with a 1920s twist.

Saturday brings a beach-themed extravaganza, where guests can enjoy the melodies of a steel drum band from 2pm-5pm, followed by the party tunes from DJ Marco.

Finally, to round off the weekend, there will be live music on Sunday from 12pm accompanied by a meat raffle.

Mick said: "Our grand launch party weekend is set to be absolutely brilliant and we can’t wait to welcome as many of you as possible. As a vital part of the local community, we are dedicated to offering an exceptional experience and a friendly place to unwind.

"The future of the Swan looks wonderful and we cannot wait to share it with you all."