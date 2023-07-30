The foul odour is coming from the Acumen Waste Services Limited site at the old brick and tile works in Riccall Road just outside Escrick, which is being used to collect and process household and construction waste.

But people working on the nearby Escrick Business Park say the awful smell is affecting their health – and even their businesses.

The Environment Agency says the smell is being caused because of "unsuitable storage" of the waste - and says there have been "several incidences" where the operators have not complied with the conditions of their permit.

It has ordered the operators to "produce an action plan to resolve this issue as soon as possible" – but warns that the process of removing the waste will make the stink even worse in the short term.

Locals are fed up.

Emily Freeman, who runs the Mill House Nursery at Escrick Business Park, says on some days the smell is so bad she can’t let the children in her care out to play, and has to keep the doors and windows closed all day.

Emily Freeman, left, and Ben Thornton at Escrick Business Park

“It is making staff feel sick and headachey,” Emily said. “It is very gassy, very methaney, like rotting rubbish - very strong. It’s just horrible!”

She said parents of the children she looks after were becoming worried about the smell.

“We’re not 100 per cent sure what it is we’re breathing in!” she said.

Ben Thornton, a chef at the Hog and Apple food company based on the business park, said: “The smell just attacks you straight away. It’s very gassy, and you can smell methane in there.”

Worst of all, he said, when the wind is in the wrong direction the stink permeates the whole building where he works. “Whenever the smell comes, you have to shut all the shutters down.”

It even affects the business, he said. One wedding party who came recently to make a food order noticed the smell, and asked if it was coming from Hog and Apple.

They were assured that it wasn’t. “But it doesn’t give a good impression!” Ben said.

Ben even suffers from the stink when he goes home to Riccall in the evening. It’s particularly bad on wet nights, he says – sometime into the early hours. “I had my wife saying ‘I can’t sleep’ the other day. We had to close all the windows.”

Nigel Wilford, the workshop manager at garden and power tools company Sumec UK, said the smell gets so bad sometimes it even permeates his hair and clothes.

“I went home last night and I could smell it on me!” he said.

READ NEXT:

James Dale, who runs the DG Dale and Son garage at the business park, said some of his staff had had to have time off because the smell made them feel ill.

“On a scale of 1-10, it is 11!,” he said.

Steve Hall, whose wife Mariana runs Sumec UK, said when the wind was in the right direction the stink could even reach the couple’s home in Stillingfleet.

Steve Hall, left, and Nigel Wilford with the steaming ‘rubbish mountain’ just visible in the background

“It drifts in the wind and coms over Stillingfleet and just stops there,” he said.

Locals say the rubbish began to be brought to the site several months ago, near the start of the year – and the smell has been getting worse ever since.

The mountain of waste can be seen from the edge of the business park, with vapour rising from the top.

The Environment Agency says the smell is coming from "waste fines" – what is left over after the mechanical treatment for recycling of what is, at Escrick, a mixture of municipal waste and construction-demolition waste.

Environment Agency staff first visited the site in May after receiving complaints about the smell.

They say they found several incidences where the operator had not complied with the conditions of their permit.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “The odour has been caused from unsuitable storage conditions of waste on the site, which is a mixture of municipal waste and construction-demolition waste.

“We have worked swiftly with the operator to require them to produce an action plan to resolve this problem as soon as possible. The removal of the degrading waste materials to a facility that can offer appropriate treatment or disposal is currently underway but unfortunately could cause increased odour issues while it is moved.”

Acumen Waste Services declined to comment when contacted by The Press.

The Environment Agency said anyone with concerns about the smell should report them to its incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.