Tom Fogg visited The Walnut Tree in Heworth on Sunday, July 23. He sat down with a few other people at around 4.45pm on the day and they each ordered their dinners, which included a side of cauliflower cheese.

"We had to pay extra for it," Tom said.

But, as a member of staff brought over their food, Tom said he and the others at his table couldn't believe what was put in front of them.

The pub has since apologised and offered a full refund.

Tom said: "The waiter served our dinners and then returned with the two cauliflower cheese dishes, we just looked at each other and had to laugh.

The cauliflower cheese that Tom was served at the York pub (Image: Supplied)

"I think the young girl was embarrassed as she was quick to put the two dishes down and leave the table. She never returned to ask how the food was or anything like that.

"We honestly thought it was a joke, we couldn’t believe it. We left the restaraunt and I posted the food on social media when I got home."

Tom said the manager of the pub has since spoken to him over messenger and has said he will refund the full amount for all of the group's drinks and meals.

"The manager said that it should never have been served like that," Tom added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for The Walnut Tree said: “We apologise for the dish that was served as it was not up to our usual standard. We have been in contact with the guest and offered a full refund.”