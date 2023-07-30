City of York Council say that Kent Street close to York Barbican Centre will be closed between its junctions with Fawcett Street and Barbican Road from 9.30am on Monday, August 7 until just before midnight on Sunday, October 8 this year for drainage and highway resurfacing works to be carried out.

The road is home to both the city centre fire station and a Q-Park car park and the council says access to both will be maintained at all times.