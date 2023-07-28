North Yorkshire Police are seeking the public’s help to find out more information about the incident which happened between 4.30pm on Tuesday, July 25, and 6am on Wednesday, July 26, at the Coca Works site, off Wigginton Road.

Thieves made off with two HAMM Plant 1.2 blue and white industrial plant rollers, each weighing around six tonnes.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information about any people or vehicles seen entering or leaving this location at around the time of this incident.

“Please email information that could assist the investigation to eleanor.stevens@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Eleanor Stevens.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

When passing information, quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230138969.