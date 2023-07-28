Formerly voted one of the worst streets for potholes in York by Press readers, Shipton Street in Clifton closed at 8am on Monday (July 24) for resurfacing works.

Read next:

It was not clear at the time whether was just for some of the numerous deep potholes to be patched up or whether it was for a full resurface.

The state pf the road before the works (Image: Haydn Lewis)

It turns out it was the latter and the road reopened at lunchtime today (July 28) after the works were completed ahead of schedule.

Last Year the street made it on to a top ten of York's worst streets voted for by readers and was then said to be in urgent need of a complete resurfacing job.

Shipton Street had potholes running along it's full length to its junctions with Burton Stone Lane and Newborough Street at both ends.

Residents claimed the road was in urgent need of a full resurface, and that it had been in a state of disrepair for more than a decade.

Now the road has been completely resurfaced and residents are already returning their cars to the allocated street parking.

How the road looks now (Image: Haydn Lewis)