The company, based in George Hudson Street, has also enjoyed rapid growth in recent years for its staff management software.

Still recruiting, its website promises generous salaries, meals and trips out, casual dress, flexible working hours, bags of holiday time and a chance to build up a life-changing career, with opportunities to move up or across the business.

READ MORE:

Last year, Rotacloud won for being a ‘decent place to work’ by looking at all aspects of work, including training and career opportunities.

Similarly, it also claimed the prize in 2021 for putting staff well-being and personal development at the heart of its business.

READ MORE:

RotaCloud co-founder James Lintern RotaCloud, said: “We were honoured to be named employer of the year last year, especially when we were up against such tough competition from the other entrants.

“We’re really proud to have built an environment where our team can flourish, and to have that recognised is fantastic. And on top of that, to have won the category for the second time in a row has been a real milestone for us.

READ MORE:

“The Press awards are such a brilliant celebration of everything that the York business community has to offer. They shine a light on all of the achievements and contributions local businesses make to York, each and every year, and it’s a fantastic thing to be a part of.”

The rapidly-growing York-based VetPartners was also a finalist in this category.

A spokesperson said: “As a business, we are proud to have our roots in York, where we were founded in 2015 and still have our headquarters, so being named a finalist in the Employer of the Year category of the 2022 awards was a special moment for us.

Fellow 2022 finalist Ardent, a chartered financial planner, will be entering again.

Business director Elain Hughes said: “We thoroughly enjoyed the evening and seeing so many tremendous local companies taking part in the event, it was so much more than we expected, and we want to be part of it again this year.”

READ MORE:

This category is sponsored by popular York attraction City Cruises, who won last year in the Retail, Tourism and Leisure category.

Commercial and marketing manager Chris Pegg says entering the awards last year, saw him him ‘properly’ meet Mr Chippy Andy Pericleous, leading to the launch of their popular fish and chips cruise.

Chris added: “I can confidently say that it (taking part) has been instrumental in our success. Winning the award not only boosted our brand's credibility but also opened doors to new partnerships and collaborations within the tourism industry. Furthermore, the recognition generated positive media attention and helped us reach a broader audience, resulting in increased customer engagement and bookings.”