Macauley, 26, will be the first person in the world to qualify for a PhD in astropharmacy which focuses on making drugs in space.

Further, he has a pioneering project bound for the International Space Station.

The former Canon Lee pupil said: "I am the first person in the world to get a PhD in astropharmacy," and reveals as a youngster he loved science and anything to do with space. "When I was home with my mum and dad, the Discovery Channel was always on TV, and my dad was a big sci fi fan."

Macauley, who currently works as a scientist for the Aptamer Group at York Science Park, said his PhD examined how bacteria adapt to survive in the microgravity that exists in space; how the human immune system responds to microgravity, and how infection happens in microgravity.

Macauley has a degree, a masters and now a PhD

It is trailblazing stuff - only seven students were in his cohort taking the first PhDs in astropharmacy at the University of Nottingham. Macauley is the first to complete and passed his viva examination with just minor corrections.

Macauley took his first degree at Salford university. He had originally wanted to be an astrophysicist by did better in biology than physics at school so studied Biomedical Science, followed by a masters qualification in cancer research.

His PhD in astropharmacy was the perfect combination of his two interests, merging his talents for biology with his interest in space, a passion he had held since the age of ten.

Would he have liked to have been an astronaut? "Being an astronaut would be a pipe dream," he admitted."If someone offered it I would say yes!"

With a passion for the subject, the chance to explore the world of astropharmacy was one he couldn't refuse - he even commuted every day to university in Nottingham from his home in Pocklington, where he lives with his wife.

Macauley says research in astropharmacy is vital if we plan to send more humans into space and for longer periods because each poses certain challenges on our health.

Macauley giving a lecture about medicine on one of the Apollo missions to space

He said: "Bacteria grows faster in space because of radiation and enhanced growth rates, and the human immune system is weaker, so space is a good breeding ground for infection."

Excitingly, a research project by Macauley and his astropharmacy colleagues at Nottingham is poised for a very prestigious lift off.

He said: "We also have a project with the European Space Agency which will be launching to the International Space Station as part of their 'fly your thesis' programme.

"We're hoping to be able to manufacture pharmaceuticals in space on demand using cell-free synthesis."

Macauley added: "Micro-organisms go a bit weird in space. We are hoping to produce pharmaceuticals on demand which are bespoke."

He said astronauts face certain health challenges in space. They can get colds - recycled air is a good breeding ground for infection - and also can suffer from muscle wastage.

And he said it was heartening to witness the field of astropharmacy growing: from an initial group of seven at Nottingham there is now a cohort of 20 students.

He added: "If we want to explore space and build habitats on the moon we need to look at resources that are there and make them accessible."

And studying astropharmacy may come up with drugs solutions we can use on earth.

He said: "If you look at problem from a different perspective you might find a novel solution."