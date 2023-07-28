THIEVES have struck in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Police say they want members of the public to keep an eye out for a stolen van.
The white Iveco Tipper van, with the registration NX06 CVP, was stolen from the Winton area overnight between 10pm on Wednesday, July 19 and 6.30am the following day.
The force say that, although the vehicle is a tipper, it has a full white caged unit on the rear and an orange light on the roof.
If you see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is, please email ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk.
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ben Robinson-Brockhill.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230134713 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article