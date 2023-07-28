North Yorkshire Police say they want members of the public to keep an eye out for a stolen van.

The white Iveco Tipper van, with the registration NX06 CVP, was stolen from the Winton area overnight between 10pm on Wednesday, July 19 and 6.30am the following day.

The force say that, although the vehicle is a tipper, it has a full white caged unit on the rear and an orange light on the roof.

If you see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is, please email ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230134713 when passing on information.