Earlier this week The Press reported that Low Petergate, close to York Minster, had reopened following work that started back in October last year.

Barriers went up after structural issues with one of the buildings were discovered.

But now, just days after the barriers were finally removed, more barriers have been erected - although traffic can still squeeze past.

Openreach has dug up a section of the road to install full fibre broadband.

An Openreach spokesperson said: “Our engineers are installing full fibre broadband at businesses on Low Petergate. It's great to finally get in and carry out this upgrade for these businesses. People in York can find out if they can switch to ultrafast, ultra-reliable full fibre on the Openreach website."

Andrew Lowson, executive director at York BID, said at the time of the original lengthy closure that the road could be shut for some time due to a structural issue with the old Crew Shop.

When it first closed it was just months since the same section of road was closed due to sewer works which shut the street for several days back in February 2022.