On the evening of Friday July 21 between 6-8pm, the boy, who was with his friends, was chased by a man carrying a large stick, the size of a baseball bat, in the grounds of the University of York.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The suspect is described as aged in his 20s and wearing a white and blue t-shirt with a curly moustache, short dark hair with light highlights and a centre parting.

"As a result of being chased the boy fell over and broke his arm - and the suspect proceeded to stand over the victim slapping the ground on either side of him with the stick.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help identify the suspect and establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Officers have reason to believe that the suspect may also have had access to a car."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation can call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230136620.