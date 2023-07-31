York Racecourse takes a similar view with James Brennan, head of marketing and sponsorship, explaining why the racecourse continues to sponsor the York Press BusinessiQ Awards, especially the business personality category.

James said: “Its people that drive business. It’s never just technology or product. It’s to do with people.”

The Knavesmire has been part of the York community since 1731 and is noted for ‘proper’ days out.

In addition to racing, this includes musical events such as last weekend, when the Human League and Craig David performed.

There are also the bars and lounges, plus the suites offering the finest hospitality.

The Press’s glittering business awards ceremony is in the Voltigeur Suite on Thursday, November 30.

James explained: “We want it to be jolly, but it’s not a jolly. Spending time with customers and partners is a worthwhile part of business life, where personality shines through.

“Everyone likes the awards evenings, you get to celebrate with colleagues, it’s a great thing to do.”

James added: “Hope we can put on a show and let people have a moment to celebrate.

Last year’s business personality winner was Adam Wardale, general manager at Middletons Hotel in Skeldergate.

Adam said: “The Press has always been an avid supporter of local York businesses and the awards is an initiative which not only shines a light on business success, but is also a helpful tool to highlight potential challenges to overcome, which is especially important when we’re all continually striving to improve our York tourism economy offering. The award ceremony itself provides a wonderful opportunity to network and collectively celebrate the success of our great city and its people.”

Similarly, 2021 business personality winner Laurence Beardmore, President of York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Not only is it a great event to meet with and catch up with others, but it’s also right and proper that we shine a spotlight on some of our great businesses here.”

Laurence believes many firms do great things but fly under the radar, not getting the recognition they deserve. The awards give a chance to put that right and give kudos and appreciation to those businesses and their staff.

“Then there’s also the heightened profile and publicity that comes with winning or even just being short-listed,” he added.

Elliot Rich, managing director of the Alternative Board always looks forward to meeting new people and catching up with people at the awards, regardless of being nominated.

A finalist last year, Elliot added his business has gone on from strength to strength in recent years and following last year’s success being shortlisted, he brought in a business partner to help expand its offering.