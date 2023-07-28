The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) is behind the work in Whitby and enlisted the help of local sculptor Sand in your Eye to start the countdown to the heritage railway's Santa Specials event.

Santa and his team of elves will return to the heritage railway’s line on the Santa Express at weekends in November and December.

Families can climb on board at Pickering or Grosmont Station to revel in the festivities.

Children will also be given the chance to meet Mr Claus himself, providing they have made his good list.

Chris Price, general manager at NYMR, said, “We’re once again thrilled to be holding the Santa Specials for another year of festive fun.

“This is always an extremely popular service and the lead up to Christmas is always such an exciting time.

“We love that families and groups from all over come to Yorkshire to experience this dazzling event.”

For more information and to purchase tickets visit, nymr.co.uk/santa-specials