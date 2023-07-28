A MAJOR road through North Yorkshire has now fully reopened.
The A19 at South Kilvington near Thirsk has reopened this afternoon after an earlier breakdown reduced it to one lane
There were reports that the A19 at South Kilvington near Thirsk was down to one lane with one lane closed due to a broken down car on A19 southbound just before the A61.
Read next:
- Police hunt for woman after purse stolen in North Yorkshire supermarket
- Man arrested after string of burglaries
- Thieves strike in North Yorkshire village
Drivers were being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
But the road has now reopened and traffic has returned to normal.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article