ONE lane of a major road through North Yorkshire is closed.
There are reports that the A19 at South Kilvington near Thirsk is down to one lane with one lane closed due to a broken down car on A19 southbound just before the A61.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
More to follow.
