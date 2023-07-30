Sean Beard, 31, of no fixed address, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order by being on Foxwood Lane, York from which he is banned under the order. He was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.

Sheridan Maginness, 18, of Crayke, near Easingwold, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on the York Outer Ring Road near Clifton Moorgate and was made subject to a two-year community order on condition he does 46 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours’ unpaid work.

He must also pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to take an extended driving test before driving alone again.

Jaimee Reilly, 23, of Mill Lane, Carlton near Selby, was jailed for four week after he admitted stealing on two occasions from Home Bargains in Selby. He was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.

Angela Montgomery, 50, of Winston Court, Norton, was jailed for 12 weeks after she admitted breaching of a restraining order. The sentence included resentencing for a community order which she was subject to at the time of the offence. She was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.