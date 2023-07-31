Tracie Jennings, from Pocklington, was diagnosed with Covid-19 in December 2020 and was taken into the intensive care unit (ICU) at York Hospital in January 2021, where she was told several times she was unlikely to survive.

After she pulled through from the virus, Tracie was discharged home, but has suffered with ongoing issues ever since - which she says have changed her life.

Tracie, 59, said: "I am just lucky to still be here, I didn't expect to live after what me and my family were told in the hospital.

"Covid has left me with a lot of problems, people are always shocked when I tell them what has happened.

"One of my doctors told me I was the most ill Covid survivor they had ever seen."

Tracie can no longer walk unsupported - and she needs help to get dressed and get a shower as her family fear she may collapse.

"It can now take me up to an hour to get ready as I can't do it on my own," she said.

The former healthcare worker has also been told she can no longer work as she struggles to walk or stand for any longer than 15 minutes without becoming breathless.

"This has been a huge change for me as I used to work up to 90 hours a week," Tracie added.

Tracie Jennings during her time on the ICU at York Hospital (Image: Supplied)

Tracie has since developed asthma and now has to use an inhaler on a regular basis. She said it can sometimes be painful to breathe due to inflammation on her lungs.

She suffers with brain fog and often forgets timescales and dates - and sometimes even people's names.

Her immunity levels are now very low making her vulnerable to infections and other illnesses such as pneumonia, so if any of her family members are ill she cannot see them.

She also now suffers from Tinnitus due to damage to the nerves in her ears.

As well as the physical issues, Tracie also now lives with anxiety and PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) from her time in ICU.

She added: "I saw people dying around me while I was in hospital, which was just awful.

"I still wear a mask while I go in most shops - and if somewhere is too busy I'll often refuse to go in."

Tracie said that the support she has received since her long Covid diagnosis has been "phenomenal".

She said: "The long Covid clinic in York and Pocklington Medical Practice have been fabulous. Anything I have needed I have got it very quickly."

Tracie is looking to raise awareness of long Covid as she wants to do her best to help other who are suffering with problems.

"If I can help anybody that will be amazing, I want to try and give people a better understanding of what it's like," she said.