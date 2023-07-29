A MOTORIST has been banned from driving after he and three others from York and Helmsley failed to respond to a court summons and were convicted in their absence.
David Lowson, 31, of Cayley Close, Rawcliffe, York, must pay £1,106 consisting of a £726 fine, a £290 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs after he was convicted at Bodmin Magistrates Court of failing to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly committing a traffic offence in Plymouth. He was given six penalty points.
Colin Walter Burnell, 86, of Villiers Court, Helmsley, was convicted of careless driving, driving a car without a valid MOT certificate and driving without a licence in Helmsley. He was fined £660 by Harrogate magistrates and ordered to pay a £264 statutory surcharge and £110 prosecution costs. He was given nine penalty points.
Two motorists were convicted by Bradford magistrates.
Rebecca Carbert, 28, of Porter Avenue, Fulford, was convicted of speeding in Bradford, given three penalty points and ordered to pay a total of £398 consisting of a £220 fine, an £88 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.
Bebe Ganta, 51, of Landalewood Road, Rawcliffe, was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding on the M62 in West Yorkshire. He was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a total of £1,034 consisting of a £660 fine, a £264 statutory surcharge and £110 prosecution costs.
