The giant mug at York Maze is eight feet tall and holds over 1000 gallons, the equivalent of over 17,000 mugs of tea.

York Maze owner Tom Pearcy said: “With an ey up and away, Yorkshire-Man will be diving into the giant York Maze tea mug. It is our unique celebration of Yorkshire Day."

Yorkshire Day celebrations on August 1 at York Maze will start at 1pm when Yorkshire-Man read’s out the Yorkshire Declaration to herald the start of the traditional Yorkshire Pudding tossing competition.

Yorkshire Man will jump into the giant mug of tea on Yorkshire Day (Image: Supplied)

The New York Brass Band will entertain the crowds with their mix of contemporary tunes and Yorkshire favourites, there will be Yorkshire themed games and Yorkshire puddings available from the York Maze café.

At 2.30pm the final of the Yorkshire Pudding Tossing Competition will see the child and adult with the biggest throws crowned winners.