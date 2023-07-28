YORKSHIRE'S own superhero will be diving into a giant mug of tea as part of the Yorkshire Day celebrations at a York venue.
The giant mug at York Maze is eight feet tall and holds over 1000 gallons, the equivalent of over 17,000 mugs of tea.
York Maze owner Tom Pearcy said: “With an ey up and away, Yorkshire-Man will be diving into the giant York Maze tea mug. It is our unique celebration of Yorkshire Day."
Yorkshire Day celebrations on August 1 at York Maze will start at 1pm when Yorkshire-Man read’s out the Yorkshire Declaration to herald the start of the traditional Yorkshire Pudding tossing competition.
The New York Brass Band will entertain the crowds with their mix of contemporary tunes and Yorkshire favourites, there will be Yorkshire themed games and Yorkshire puddings available from the York Maze café.
At 2.30pm the final of the Yorkshire Pudding Tossing Competition will see the child and adult with the biggest throws crowned winners.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here