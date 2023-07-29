Leave our grass verges alone - weeds are beautiful!

OUR council really should be letting suburban grass verges re-wild. The verge outside our bungalow in Hob Moor Drive is a perfect example, housing a good cover of a variety of beautiful green grasses, some with delicate flowers.

Within the grasses are many wild plants including different types of dandelion, white clover.

It must be remembered that ‘weeds’ are on this earth for many reasons and their beautiful flowers are so often so unappreciated in the garden.

They provide shelter for small mammals and insects. Their pollen grains are carried away by the wind, bees, other insects and in the fur of the many dogs who pause at the first patch of grass they come to on their daily walks to empty full bladders.

The nitrogen-rich urine fertilises grasses which then turns lush and a lovely, dark green.

So, City of York Council, please please spare our precious valuable and beautiful, green verges from your destructive grass cutting machines and give nature’s wild gifts to us a chance to bear their precious flowers for the benefit of the the environment and pleasure to all who behold them.

Mary Morton,

Hob Moor Drive,

Holgate,

York

---

Questions over price of fuel

THIS week the price of fuel at the community owned petrol station in the village of Hawes in the Yorkshire Dale's, was £ 1.40 for a litre of diesel, and £1.42 for a litre of petrol.

So why, in particular are the big supermarkets charging more for the same product, and why is government doing nothing about it?

Trevor Scott,

Danebury Crescent,

York

---

Why we'll never fill our potholes

HOW is it, all of a sudden most inner town and city roads have potholes which in previous years were not there?

I personally think it’s because possibly most of the councils in this country have, in order to save money, moved the money normally used to repair roads to some other project.

What they didn’t realise was that those repairs, especially after hard frosts during the winter month, were vital.

So after a couple of years of no repairs being done huge amounts of inner roads were collapsing into massive potholes plus cracks in the roads.

Now of course things are so bad I doubt the councils will ever get in front of this problem, or have the will to do so.

The sad thing is that I am sure the road maintenance departments will have pointed out what would happen once their budgets were cut back but the powers that be didn’t believe them or didn’t care.

I personally believe it was the latter.

Ann Cruickshank,

Oxford Road,

Lytham St Annes

---

Supervise all dogs with children

MY sympathies go out to those whose young children have been bitten by their dog.

But, in all honesty, children and dogs should never be left together particularly without supervision.

A child will tease, pull tails and ears, take toys away not knowing that an animal does not have human reactions.

It's unfair to punish the dog in many of these cases.

I've been a dog owner for many years and can vouch for this.

Name and address supplied