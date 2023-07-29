It is proposed to build an isolated station, inevitably with too little parking, all of which is located on Green Belt land in the one mile wide gap between Haxby and Strensall.

How many passengers will it attract, perhaps 250 on a good day?

That is the same number as Poppleton Station’s 2019/20 pre-Covid high of 74,044 p.a.

How can a footfall of 250 generate a positive business case? It cannot.

OK, so the station gets built and, as forecast, it only attracts minimum patronage firstly because nobody lives near it and secondly because there is only one train per hour in each direction – hardly a suburban service.

So what do the planners think of next? Well, why not build all around the station and fill the Green Belt gap with hundreds of new houses? That inevitable consequence certainly has not been consulted on. Let’s just call it Haxsall Station from now on so that the ultimate intention is clear?

Quentin Macdonald,

Church Lane,

Nether Poppleton,

York

---

If I was in power, here are my policies

NOW that the Tories have been given yet another well-deserved thumping by the electorate, here are the correct answers that should have been given to the Press’ Q and A by the candidates:

What are the biggest issues locally and nationally?

Immigration – stop it all.

What about immigration?

See previous answer

How would you solve the housing crisis?

See previous answer

What caused the cost of living crisis? How would you aim to solve it?

Printing money and paying people, particularly civil servants, to sit on their backsides. Solution – stop printing money, sack Andrew Bailey and re-hire Mervyn King.

What would you tell the Covid Inquiry?

China is entirely responsible and should be made to pay for it.

Net Zero/ Green Energy? Energy security?

Scrap it and stop stealing the wealth of your citizens to pay for it.

NHS: Something to celebrate at 75?

No, shows it’s too old to function so time to move the NHS into a care home, or the White House, where it belongs.

What is your final appeal or rallying call?

Any protesters disrupting the public in their lawful activities will be pilloried.

Dr Scott Marmion,

Woodthorpe,

York

---

Worry over young people in the school holidays

ARE there no bounds to the stupidity of the younger teenagers?

I am referring to the story in The Press of a 14 year old stuck in a children's swing in Strensall. Too old to mix (or being seeing to mix) and not mature enough to mix with sensible older more mature people, they simply make fool's of themselves in trying to impress the gatherings of other kids.

At least this time no harm has been caused.

Just how many kids will be injured, or worse, over the school holiday period playing about - all harmless japes, until it all goes wrong.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate, York

---

Questions over price of fuel

This week the price of fuel at the community owned petrol station in the village of Hawes in the Yorkshire Dale's, was £ 1.40 for a litre of diesel, and £1.42 for a litre of petrol.

So why, in particular are the big supermarkets charging more for the same product, and why is government doing nothing about it?

Trevor Scott,

Danebury Crescent,

York

---