Victory Ozoemena, 24, drove into Boston Spa at 80mph, hit 110mph on the A659, drove through Tadcaster at more than twice the speed limit and forced cars to take evasive action, said Mahdev Singh Sachdev, prosecuting.

A learner driver had to swerve onto the pavement to avoid a collision.

Then Ozoemena set off down the winding single track road to Catterton at 100mph before crashing and running off on foot.

He was fleeing from police and the scene of a collision where he had shouted to another driver: “It’s your fault, it’s just your fault.”

Police found him cowering behind panels in a barn.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told him: “One day you are going to kill someone with a car. This is the third time you have stood in the dock facing a case of dangerous driving.”

Ozoemena had put his passenger’s life at risk, as well as the police officer who had tried to stop him following the collision and was only doing their duty, the court heard.

“You are not fit to be behind a car's wheel," the judge said.

Ozoemena, of Claremont Range, Manchester, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and was jailed for 10 months at York Crown Court.

He was banned from driving for three years and five months and ordered to take an extended driving test before driving alone again.

York Crown Court heard that four months before the police chase he received a suspended prison sentence for dangerous driving.

Three months after his arrest near Catterton, he was jailed for 12 months for another dangerous driving offence and driving whilst disqualified, including being ordered to serve three months of the suspended prison sentence.

His barrister Celine Kark said Ozoemema had come to the UK from Nigeria, where he had witnessed police brutality. He was “incredibly remorseful” for his actions in North Yorkshire.

Mr Sachdev said Ozoemena was driving a Mercedes E-class vehicle which collided with a Land Rover Discovery at the Scotch Corner roundabout at about 6pm on June 6 last year.

He and his passenger argued with the Discovery driver before he drove off without giving his details and while yelling at the other driver.

Police were alerted to look out for him and spotted him driving south on the A1(M) near Wetherby at 70mph at 6.30pm.

He took the slip road at Junction 45 and officers ordered him to pull over. But he took off at speed along the A659 towards Boston Spa.

Ms Kark said since serving the 12-month sentence, he had tried to improve himself. He had an offer of a job as a support worker for people with mental health issues, stable accommodation and a supportive family who attended court with him.