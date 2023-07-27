A car was destroyed after setting on fire in a Ryedale village today (July 27).
Firefighters were called to the car fire in Settrington, near Malton, at 2.32pm.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say a crew from Malton extinguished the blaze.
A service spokesperson said: “Malton crew extinguished a car fire using hose reel jets.
“100 per cent fire damage to vehicle.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article