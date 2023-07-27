A car was destroyed after setting on fire in a Ryedale village today (July 27).

Firefighters were called to the car fire in Settrington, near Malton, at 2.32pm.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say a crew from Malton extinguished the blaze.

A service spokesperson said: “Malton crew extinguished a car fire using hose reel jets.

“100 per cent fire damage to vehicle.”