POLICE have issued CCTV of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft.
The incident happened at Tesco in Selby at about 11.45am on Saturday, June 24.
A police spokesperson said: "The the victim was doing her grocery shopping and the suspect took a purse from her handbag without her knowing.
"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
"Anyone with any information is asked to email Georgia.Ladly@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Georgia Ladly."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12230117085 when passing on information.
