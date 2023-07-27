The Stonebow on the corner of Fossgate officially opened on Monday after a soft launch over the weekend.

Previously home to the Terrace Sport Bar, the Stonegate Group venue still has its sports, but is aiming for a wider audience.

Manager Joe Sophocleous says the first few days have been really positive, with the 1950s-built property “incredibly busy every day.”

Customers have enjoyed the food and the cask beers, with Ainsty Ales and Bradfield on tap when the Press dropped in.

Drinks on offer also include a wide variety of draft, 2 for 1 cocktails, spirits, wines, and soft drinks.

Joe said: “The main feedback is the staff are friendly and nice. They said there wasn’t any teething issues. It’s been a smooth start.”

The revamp led to a near total refresh of the staff, with 28 jobs created.

Drinkers also like the dog-friendly nature of the pub, which has dog treats behind the bar.

Soon, there will also be doggy Sunday Dinners and doggy fish and chips to add to the pawstar martinis!

Food is popular during the day, Joe said, helped by it having more families, with students more common in the evening.

Food offerings include small plates, wings, burgers, pub classics and various lunch options.

Various events will be held daily, including regular deejays and live music.

It certainly seems a recipe for success, judging by what happy drinkers told us on a lively Thursday afternoon.

Nev Johns of York said: “They’ve done a brilliant job. I love it. It’s light and area, very bright. I will probably come here more often. When somebody puts investment , it’s worth supporting.”

Nev also recalled the many names the venue has had over the decades.

“I have known it as The Terrace, YO1, The Northern Wall, and that’s probably just over 20 years.”

Friend Chris Flanagan agreed: “It’s allright. It’s nice. It should do well. It’s in a great location.”

Nearby, Michael Smith, who was with Chris Halliday, said he thought the new-look was lovely, saying it has a good atmosphere, and is more appealing to families. The food was ‘flying out the door’, he was enjoying the many sports on the various tvs and it has “lovely bar staff.”

Both appreciated the new décor and it being really clean.

“I think it will be a success,” Michael added:

Outside, Helen and Nick Townley from Wakefield said they were enjoying a nice cold drink.

“We are enjoying the people watching too,” Helen added.

The Stonebow is open daily from 11am to 11pm, and until 12am on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information or to make a booking, visit their website here.