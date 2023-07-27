A WOMAN has been arrested following an incident involving an altercation in a bar in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police officers in Scarborough are appealing for witnesses and information following an altercation in the town.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "It happened in Sanctuary Bar in St Nicholas Street between 3am and 3.30am on Saturday July 22 - and involved at least four women.
- READ MORE: Man attacked with 'sharp object' during music concert at popular venue
"Following the incident, a 31-year-old woman was arrested for assault. She was interviewed and released under investigation.
"Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Bryony.Harper@northyorkshire.police.uk .
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Bryony Harper.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230136199 when passing information on to officers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article