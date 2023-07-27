North Yorkshire Police officers in Scarborough are appealing for witnesses and information following an altercation in the town.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "It happened in Sanctuary Bar in St Nicholas Street between 3am and 3.30am on Saturday July 22 - and involved at least four women.

"Following the incident, a 31-year-old woman was arrested for assault. She was interviewed and released under investigation.

"Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Bryony.Harper@northyorkshire.police.uk .

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Bryony Harper.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230136199 when passing information on to officers.