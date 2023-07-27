The Benedictine monks of Ampleforth Abbey, near Helmsley, are to launch the new series.

Each week a different member of the monastic community will upload a new episode of ‘Home Retreat’ in which they will delve into an insightful and thought-provoking topic for 10 to 15 minutes.

The monks hope to take advantage of the popularity that podcasts and wellness retreats have enjoyed in recent years.

Reflecting on this new venture, Abbot Robert Igo, head of the Ampleforth Abbey monastic community, said: “It’s great to connect with new and evolving audiences and we believe the podcast will allow us to bring peace and spiritual guidance to listeners across the globe.”

The Ampleforth Abbey Podcast is available to listen to on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and Google Podcasts.

Ampleforth Abbey has been home to a community of Benedictine Monks since 1802.

Today the abbey welcomes guests to visit its church, grounds and stay at a modern 29-bedroom Retreat Centre.

A major renovation is taking place at the historic site with a new visitor centre experience, tea room and gift shop opening in spring 2024.