A MAN has been arrested after a string of burglaries.
Humberside Police say that a 41-year-old man is in custody following reports of a series of burglaries carried out between Sunday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 26 at commercial properties in Goole.
A police spokesperson said: "It is reported that between these dates, a man is believed to have broken into businesses, causing damage to doors and locks, stealing several items and a quantity of cash from within the properties.
"The 41-year-old man was arrested yesterday (July 26) on suspicion of house burglary, attempt commercial burglary, six counts of commercial burglary, possession of class B drugs with attempt to supply, possession of an offensive weapon and fail to stop for police.
"If anyone has any information or CCTV footage that may assist with our ongoing enquiries, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 238106523."
