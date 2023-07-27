There’s no particular reason why I have never set foot inside, perhaps because there are so many other places in York, either way, I have certainly missed out.

When you do walk by, you cannot fail to be impressed by the most magnificent beer garden, with its table and umbrellas. A shame about the wet weather on the day I was staying.

But whatever the weather, the 5-star Judges Lodging is certainly something special. A fine Grade I-listed Georgian townhouse, built originally as a private residence in 1710, the hotel has a superb setting in the heart of the city.

It is just a short walk from so many of York’s attractions, with a range of bars and eateries even closer.

READ MORE:

1711 restaurant opens at the Judge’s Lodging in Lendal

Reflecting its name, the Judges Lodging reflects a heritage dominated being the residence of judges attending the Assize court session, which continued until 1976.

In more recent times, it was converted into a hotel and after Daniel Thwaites bought the hotel in 2012, major renovations and refurbishments have taken place to protect and conserve the historic property.

The interior is classical, modern and traditional, and characterful.

The stairways feature portraits of judges to reflect this.

A variety of rooms deliver comfortable and stylish relaxation, from cosy doubles out in the courtyard, to grand Feature rooms and a Judge’s Suite.

I was in a most impressive Feature Room, with its own fireplace, a massive, comfortable bed, with top class bedding, and a sparkling bathroom, with shower. If only I’d had time to try out the massive bath, but I did enjoy the view overlooking the beer garden.

Details included biscuits, fresh milk for tea and coffee, plus a miniature bottle of the hotel’s own gin, which was delightful with the supplied tonic.

READ MORE:

Next, came a trip over the road to the House of Trembling Madness to meet a mate who was joining me for dinner. There are two venues of this name within a few minutes’ walk of the hotel, and both are worth visiting for their originality and fine ales.

Then, it was back to the hotel and its new 1711 restaurant, which is led by Phillippine-born head chef Marlon Sanchez, who was previously at the Michelin-starred The Black Swan at Oldstead.

Classically-trained at the Culinary Institute of Barcelona, Marlon brings a fresh new take on Asian-Mediterranean fusion in the opulent 42-seat restaurant, combining local, sustainable ingredients with rich Mediterranean flavours.

Diners in the Georgian restaurant have a choice of intimate tables, or window seating gazing out into the city.

The staff were lovely, friendly and chatty and Marlon came out to introduce himself.

Now, I was to have the rack of lamb main, a favourite of mine, but with little prodding, I was encouraged to have Marlon’s signature dish of Asian-style braised ox cheek served with pancetta, silver skin onions, pomme puree and jus.

READ MORE:

But first was a starter, which for me was tender and tasty scallops in garlic cream, with Jerusalem artichoke and kale.

My mate is vegetarian, but he had no regrets with the flavoursome French onion soup, made with a rich beef stock (and he was told in advance), served with sourdough and a Ribblesdale cheese crust, which he also enjoyed.

With clean plates it was onto the mains, and I loved the rich jus and the smoothest potato mash (pomme puree) ever, with the most tender meat.

My mate was also delighted with his spinach pasta with kale pesto, marinated tofu, parmesan and ricotta cheese finished with homemade wild garlic oil.

A range of sides are available, but we wanted to save room for dessert.

I enjoyed the colourful spectacle of Pavlova, with its meringue, Chantilly cream and seasonal fruits. My mate loved his cheeseboard, fruit cake, and chutney. I enjoyed some cake, cheese and chutney too.

With us polishing off mineral water and a bottle of easy drinking merlot from Chile, we were both full and most satisfied after the evening of fine dining.

He went home to the wife and I went upstairs to bed. I flicked through the tv channels and tried the wi-fi (it worked well) but it wasn’t long before I fell asleep.

Despite the central York location, there was peace through the night, a dawn chorus of birdsong and the noise of delivery vans over the road only arose after 7am.

Shortly after taking a shower, it was downstairs to the Cellar Bar for breakfast, which operates as a cosy bar, with outside seating, at other times.

I had the usual full grilled breakfast, but other breakfast favourites are also served.

I certainly had no complaints with breakfast, nor indeed anything.

That is the thing about the Judges Lodging, and indeed the brewery company Daniel Thwaites that own it.

Like their other venues I have reviewed, the properties always maintain their history and character, with the most comfortable of beds.

Service is always friendly and efficient, never stuffy, regardless of how magnificent the surroundings.

READ MORE:

Food is always tasty and top class. The wine is always a good drop and they have bars well worth visiting and beers well worth trying.

I await my next assignment. Until then, I may have to drop in and enjoy the beer garden one fine day, and maybe even enjoy that rack of lamb I saw in 1711, giving one diner sat near to me so much pleasure!