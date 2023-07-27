North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information about an assault that occurred during a music concert at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

A police spokesperson said: "The incident occurred on Thursday July 20 at the N-Dubz concert. A 29-year-old man who was sat in the white block seating area was assaulted, potentially with a sharp object.

"It happened during the interval between the warmup and the main act. The victim suffered minor injuries which were treated at the medical bay.

"Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"The suspect is described as a white man, aged is in their late 20s to early 30s. He may also have visited the concert accompanied by a woman."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email callum.mo@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Callum Mo.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230135308 when passing information on.