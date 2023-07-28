The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, was sentencing a York man with Asperger’s Syndrome who had dressed himself in black, put on a balaclava and gone to Scarborough with an gas powered BB gun, two combat knives and two hammers.

Asher Hetherington-Newton was seen at 8.30pm in the seaside resort’s Spa Complex on October 15 “rocking backwards and forwards, waving his arms, standing up and down and generally behaving erratically,” said Emma Handley, prosecuting.

She said that when police interviewed him, he told them: “The warlords had done it."

Defence solicitor Graham Parkin said if the case had happened 20 years ago, Hetheringon-Newton would not have been charged with an offence.

“He would have been taken to a place of safety and received appropriate psychiatric treatment,” he said. “That is no longer available.”

York Crown Court heard that following his arrest, Hetherington-Newton spent 10 months in prison on remand before being sentenced.

The judge said: “It is to be regretted people like this are increasingly being kept in prison because of the lack of resources for people with mental health issues. It is very common at this court, sad to say.”

He was speaking on the day after it was announced the country’s police forces would no longer routinely attend call-outs to deal with people with mental health issues - unless there was a threat to life - because of the effect such call-outs were having on their ability to deal with crime. They would refer the calls to the ambulance and mental health services instead.

Mental health services responded by warning that they did not have the resources to deal with cases currently handled by police.

Hetherington-Newton, 37, of Heworth Green, pleaded guilty to carrying two knives in public, having a claw hammer and another hammer as offensive weapons in public and having an imitation firearm.

“You have considerable difficulties and your culpability is so low, the appropriate sentence is one that will help you, rather than punish you,” the judge told him.

He gave him a three-year community order with 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and told Hetherington-Newton he had people to help him.

He arranged for Hetherington-Newton’s mother to escort him to sheltered accommodation following his release from the court cells.

Ms Handley said police found the weapons when they searched Hetherington-Newton at the Spa Complex.

Mr Parkin said police were concerned for Hetherington-Newton’s safety as they feared he would commit suicide.

While on remand, the 37-year-old had served the equivalent of a 20-month prison sentence.

Because he had a previous conviction involving weapons, the law says he should have received a mandatory six-month prison sentence. But the judge said that would not be in the interests of justice.