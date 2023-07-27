North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information after two bikes were stolen in Church Fenton near Tadcaster.

The bikes were stolen earlier this month from a shed on Skelf Street.

A spokesman said: "We are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about any sightings of the bikes.

The first bike is a Marin, has a full suspension and is yellow and dark blue. The second bike is an orange Patriot.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email emily.blackwell@northyorkshire.police.uk .

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Emily Blackwell.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230138227 when passing information.