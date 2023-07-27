The ninth such event is at Langlands Garden Centre, Shiptonthorpe on Sunday and Monday August 27-28 August, from 10am to 4pm, in aid of York Against Cancer.

Organisers expect 80-100 classic cars to be on display daily over the two-day event.

They include a prewar Wolsey Hornet, a 1925 Austin 20 Open Tourer, an Austin London Taxi and some modern-day classics: a 2000 Ferrari, a Ford Capri and Morris Minors.

Classic car enthusiast and Weighton Wolds Rotary Club member, John Ducker says the event attracts cars from across East, West and South Yorkshire.

To date, the car shows have raised £20,000 for charities including the Alzheimer's Society and Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Last year saw over 200 cars turn up and £5,619.56 for York Against Cancer.

Two cups will be awarded at the show: The Ian Peak Memorial Cup for the best pre-war car and a new for this year; the Weighton Wolds Presidents Cup for the car the President would most like to take home. These are sponsored by Drakes Garage, Shiptonthorpe and Langlands Garden Centre respectively.

Weighton Wolds Rotary Club became a chartered Rotary Club in 2014 and its 48 members have raised over £100,000 since the club's inception.