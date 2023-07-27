The Met Office report, which tracks the progress of the UK’s changes to the climate each year, noted that temperatures are rising above 36C more frequently than in the past.

Last year was the hottest year in the UK since the Met Office records began in 1884, and the hottest on the Central England Temperature record – the longest-running series in the world – which stretches back to 1659.

But the forecasters have not predicted another heatwave yet, and instead, have said that we will continue to see a mixed bag of weather in York for the rest of the week.

Speaking on the weather forecast for York, a spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Today we will see cloudy with patchy light rain and drizzle in the morning, which will slowly improve, leading into a drier afternoon, with a few sunny spells. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

"Then tonight, we will see some variable amounts of cloud, perhaps thick enough to produce a bit of drizzle, but will generally be dry and rather mild.

"Friday will be rather cloudy with a few sunny spells but the chance of an isolated shower. It will be warmer, with a maximum temperature of 23 °C."

And for the weekend, they said: "Saturday and Sunday will be breezy with sunshine and heavy showery. Temperatures will be below average."