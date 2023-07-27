THERE are reports coming in of a crash on a major road through North Yorkshire.
The A64 at Tadcaster currently has one lane closed after a crash between a car and a lorry on the eastbound carriageway between the A162 and the A659.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
It is not know if anyone has been injured at this stage.
