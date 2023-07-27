A CRASH between a car and a lorry on the A64 at Tadcaster has now been cleared and the road is fully on.

Earlier this morning (July 27, The Press reported that the A64 at Tadcaster had one lane closed after a crash between a car and a lorry on the eastbound carriageway between the A162 and the A659. 

Read next:

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

It is not know if anyone has been injured at this stage.

All lanes have now reopened and traffic has returned to normal.