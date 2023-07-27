Thomas Brighton, from Full Sutton, said he is over the moon after he won the V8 Hotstox British motor racing championships at Hednesford near Cannock.

Thomas' mum, Helen Brighton, said: "We are very happy with Thomas' achievements in his first full year of taking part in the V8 Hotstox.

"We would like to thank White Hill Commercials, White Hill Fabircation, Terry Elsey Tyres and Graham Edwards Trailer for their support."

It was Thomas' first year taking part in the event (Image: Supplied)

V8 Hotstox is a British stock car racing formula that races on British short oval racing circuits.

Thomas took part in the 20-lap British final, which he went on to win in a 28-car field.

Hotstox race at various venues in the UK. The tracks feature different surfaces such as shale, tarmac and concrete. The field of cars is split into five groups according to experience and points.