IN last week's Selby election the electorate missed a first-class opportunity to voice their opinions on where this country goes from here.

By voting for Labour they perhaps unwittingly voted for more of the same. High taxes, green taxes, net zero, uncontrolled migration, electric cars, more imports, the list is endless.

I realise Selby people wanted a change from the Conservatives but Labour is not the answer.

Historical and misplaced loyalty played a part, however this cannot be the answer to how Selby voted.

If any reader of your excellent paper can explain why the above happened other than the churned out party political rubbish I am fed up of hearing then I would be pleased to hear.

Barrie Crowther,

Walton, Wakefield

Southern Europeans should come here

I HAVE been reading about the savage heatwaves making life miserable for the people of southern Europe.

But York could help them in their suffering.

I suggest sending the following message to the media outlets in southern Europe: "If you can't bear the heat, then come to York where the skies are reliably grey and the weather cool.

"Sit by the Ouse or Foss and watch raindrops dancing on the water.

"Where you live, a few buildings are air conditioned. In York the whole city is air conditioned."

By tradition, the British middle classes head for the Med in summer.

With my campaign we could reverse this flow, and benefit York's tourist industry.

David Martin,

Rosedale Avenue,

Acomb, York

What will the pay-out be?

NATWEST and Coutts banking boss Alison Rose has resigned. Quite rightly so. Her actions were appalling; an absolute disgrace.

I wonder though what eye-wateringly-sized backhander she is going to receive for agreeing to resign.

M Horsman,

Moorland Road,

York