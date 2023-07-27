Rowntree Park, in South Bank, was closed yesterday after the recent wet weather caused lakes within the park to flood onto nearby paths.

The park reopened this morning much to the delight of York residents.

Of these included Davide Di Maio who visited early this morning and spotted two foxes next to the York Explore Café.

Foxes spotted at Rowntree Park this morning (Image: Davide Di Maio)

Bob Graham, head of environmental services at City of York Council, said yesterday that the park was closed to “keep the public safe” while council officers worked to pump water out of the area.

Friends of Rowntree Park said the lakes in the park feed into a beck and when it is high the lakes cannot drain.

There is a pump underground that is meant to help clear the lakes and a valve that lets water out, but the heavy rain meant the water had to be cleared manually.

Rowntree Park has previously closed over fears of flooding.

This included in March when the park was forced to close after parts of York flooded due to high river levels caused by rainfall and snow melting.