But a doctor in York said the science behind long Covid is "very difficult and unclear" and the data relating to it could be "unreliable".

The NHS GP Patient Survey found 5.2 per cent of 20,791 respondents in North Yorkshire and the Humber said they were still experiencing symptoms more than 12 weeks after first having Covid-19 – up from 4.3 per cent reported in 2022.

The survey asked people about their experiences with their local GP surgery from January to April 2023.

Using the most recent data for the number of people registered with a GP in the Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership area, it could mean about 78,600 people aged 16 and older in the region were struggling with lingering health problems from the virus.

Speaking on the figures for North Yorkshire, Dr David Fair, of the Jorvik Medical Group, said: "Long Covid is a term used to describe symptoms which are still present for over four weeks after getting the virus. The three most common symptoms of long Covid seem to be breathlessness, brain fog and fatigue, but there are reported to be 200 possible symptoms.

York doctor David Fair said the long Covid data may be 'unreliable' (Image: Newsquest)

"The diagnosis of long Covid is very difficult and there is no laboratory test to help us. The symptoms experienced by an individual might have arisen even without a Covid infection and doctors don't even understand the long term symptoms which some people get after other viral infections which have been circulating for years, let alone Covid-19 which has only been in circulation for three years.

"The science is very new and unclear and the statistical analysis about numbers of people with these symptoms is unreliable. Most patients who still have possible long Covid 12 weeks after their infection are usually signposted to a website called 'Your Covid Recovery' and only very small numbers who are severely affected are referred in our region to any specialist care.

"The treatments offered tend to be about support and education rather than any medical cure. If a person suspects they may have long Covid , the website quoted above is free to use and available to anyone. It is the best place to help on the first steps to recovery."

Across England, the percentage of patients saying they had long Covid symptoms increased from 4.4 per cent in 2022 to five per cent this year.

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said it urges anyone concerned about long lasting symptoms to get in touch with their GP or visit the NHS 'Your Covid Recovery' website for further advice on the support available.