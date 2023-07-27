Bethan Pritchard, who runs Bethan Sian beauty salon in the heart of Malton, has embarked on the challenge of her life for charity.

As The Press reported back in January, the 30-year-old will be running 12 marathons in 12 months across the UK this year to raise money for two charities very close to her heart.

To date she has successfully run seven marathons in seven months.

Her first six marathons have raised nearly £9,000 for Tommy’s, a pregnancy charity that helps the many people that are living through the pain of dealing with losing a baby.

The next six marathons, the first of which was completed last Sunday, are raising money for Ryedale Special Families, the Malton-based charity which supports families who have children and young adults with disabilities, illness and additional needs.

Bethan, who also owns a beauty salon in Scarborough, is being sponsored by Sean and Sue Harrison, her good friends who run the flourishing Malton Enterprise Park in York Road.

Bethan said: “I have been delighted and humbled by the support I have received so far this year. My original target for my first six marathons was to raise £8,000 for Tommy’s and, thanks to so many people’s generosity, I have smashed that. Now I am hoping for the same result for Ryedale Special Families.

“This is a very special charity, which is helping dear friends of mine Richard and Charlotte to look after their additional needs daughter Rosa. They are incredibly brave and Rosa is an inspiration to us all. That will motivate me to run my heart out in my remaining five marathons this year.

“Ryedale Special Families are currently raising money to build a £1million state-of-the-art headquarters in Pickering. They are already past halfway towards their target, but funding has been cruelly pulled by North Yorkshire County Council, which makes my fund-raising efforts even more important.”

Bethan at Malton Enterprise Park, who are sponsoring her marathons (Image: Supplied)

Lisa Keenen, chief officer of Ryedale Special Families, said: “The money Beth raises will go to a really important project for Ryedale Special Families, the creation of a new base for the charity. This will be a Centre of Excellence for disabled young people and their families and something that Ryedale can be really proud of. We have been supporting local families for over 25 years and this will enable us to do so for the next 25 years. We wish her lots of luck."

Sue said: “We were more than happy to sponsor Bethan in her amazing charity challenge. Apart from the fact that she is a good friend, these are causes very close to my heart. We are delighted that our support has enabled her to concentrate on the marathons themselves, rather than on any external pressures.”

• Bethan is organising a black tie ball in aid of Ryedale Special Families at York Racecourse on Thursday November 16 at 6.30pm. Tickets are available from Bethan and cost £70.