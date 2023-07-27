Now in its third year, Hike4Helis aims to raise vital funds for the life-saving charity, ensuring the helicopters can continue their missions across Yorkshire.

The active challenge asks supporters to embark on a journey spanning the distance between their two air bases – a total of 33 miles – or the round trip of 66 miles.

Sam Berridge, a HEMS paramedic, said: "Hike4Helis is not only an exciting challenge but also a fantastic opportunity for our supporters of all abilities to come together and make a difference."

Throughout the entire month of September, the YAA Crew challenges individuals, groups and communities across Yorkshire to participate in the sponsored challenge.

The distance of 33 miles between the Nostell and Topcliffe airbases can be completed at an average pace of 1.1 miles each day - and the the round trip of 66 miles can be accomplished at an average pace of 2.2 miles each day.