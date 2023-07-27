Brian Ainsworth, 53, also known as Brian Beagan, of Main Street in Low Bentham, was jailed at York Crown Court on Wednesday (July 26).

He pleaded guilty on May 17 to offences including attempt to incite a girl to engage in sexual activity, attempt to cause a child to look at images of sexual activity, attempt to engage in sexual communication with a child and breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

His offending was a blatant breach of the order that was issued to him following similar offences and a 22-month jail term in 2019, the court heard.

Ainsworth contacted a '13-year-old girl' online. Despite knowing the girl’s age, the chat quickly became sexualised to the point where he encouraged her to perform sexual acts, discussed pornography and sent her indecent images of himself.

The 13-year-old girl who he thought he was talking to was actually a woman. Ainsworth’s offending was reported to police on the evening of May 15 this year, he was arrested in the early hours of May 16 and appeared in court on May 17 where he pleaded guilty.

After entering his plea at York Magistrates’ Court he was remanded into custody ahead of his sentencing on Wednesday, when he was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order until further order.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Kirsty Sullivan, of North Yorkshire’s Police Online Child Abuse Team, said: “Despite believing and joking about the ‘girls’ age during his chat with her, his conversation quickly became sexualised. He believed he was talking to a child and blatantly breached his sexual harm prevention order.

"He has a dangerous sexual interest in children and the sentence handed out today reflects the seriousness of his offending.”

If you are seeking further support, advice and ways of reporting sexual abuse, you can make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or call officers on 101 if you have been a victim of abuse.

If you or someone you know are in immediate danger, always dial 999 for an emergency response.

Alternatively, the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) is available - which victims who would prefer not to go direct to the police and are not in immediate danger can contact. This can be found at Bridge House, North Yorkshire’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), by calling 0330 223 0362, emailing bridgehouse.sarc@nhs.net or visiting the website.

The Lucy Faithfull Foundation’s Stop it Now campaign also provides confidential or anonymous advice and support for anyone concerned about their own behaviour or the behaviour of another person or child.