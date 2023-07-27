North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at 10.47pm to Woodland Ravine in Scarborough last night (July 26).

A service spokesman said: "A crew from Scarborough responded to a report of a woman on the wrong side of the railings on a bridge.

"On the arrival of fire service crews, she was on the correct side of the railings and in the care of the police.

"No fire service action was required."