The work started back in October last year in Low Petergate, close to York Minster.

Barriers went up after structural issues with one of the buildings.

Andrew Lowson executive director at York BID said at the time the road could be shut for some time due to a structural issue with the old Crew Shop.

Then City of York Council says the road could be closed between its junctions with Grape Lane and Church Street until Friday, April 28 this year, or sooner if the work is completed, but in the end it didn't reopen until yesterday (July 26).

The road, which is in the pedestrian zone, has been closed to cyclists, but pedestrians could get past using the footpath.

When it first closed it was just months since the same section of road was closed due to sewer works which shut the street for several days back in February 2022.