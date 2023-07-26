This came amid a long-running battle with mental health and substance abuse throughout her long career which started in the 1980 and 1990s.

In 2020, the music icon said she was entering one-year rehab program for "trauma and addiction".

Sinead O’Connor announced the move in a Twitter post to fans, saying: "Shows are being postponed until 2022 so that I may go into a one-year trauma and addiction treatment program because I had a very traumatic six years and this year was the end of it but now recovery starts.”

‘Nothing Compares 2 U - 30th Anniversary Remaster’s is out now on @ChrysalisRecs. #NC2U30 https://t.co/8KdR6d9hv9 pic.twitter.com/swd5SfxY6g — Sinéad O'Connor (@SineadOConnor) February 7, 2020

Sinéad O’Connor accumulated a massive back catalogue of hit songs with tunes like Nothing Compares 2 U coming to define the 1990s.

It was also recently announced by Sky that Sinead O’Connor’s award-winning documentary film Nothing Compares would be released on Sky and NOW from July 29.

Directed by Belfast-born filmmaker Kathryn Ferguson, the archive-led documentary will take viewers back to Sinead O’Connor’s well-recorded life and career.