North Yorkshire Police said it arrested a man and recovered two quadbikes following an early morning search near Thirsk today (Wednesday, July 26).

Officers said their suspicions were raised when they spotted two quad bikes being ridden through Thirsk in the early hours.

A police spokesperson said: "When the riders of the two quad bikes failed to stop for officers, it triggered a search for the vehicles by our Specialist Operations Unit including our police dogs and the National Police Air Service."

Officers tracked the vehicles north through fields along the A19, using a stinger to deflate the tyres at one point.

The spokesperson said the quadbikes were found abandoned in fields close to the A19 near Osmotherley.

A man in his 30s from the Stokesley area was arrested nearby on suspicion of vehicle theft, failing to stop for the police, dangerous driving, possessing class A drugs and driving while unfit through drugs, the force added.

The spokesperson said: "He was taken into police custody where he remains at this time."