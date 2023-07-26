North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 7.36am today (July 26) to the Thirsk village of Norby after reports of a flat on fire.

Read more:

A service spokesman said: "Thirsk, Northallerton and Ripon crews responded to reports of a fire at a second floor flat. Callers reported flames coming out of the window.

"On arrival crews entered the property using breathing apparatus as it could not be verified that all occupants were accounted for.

"Crews extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet and established that all occupants were out of the property.

"Crews then continued to check over the property for signs of fire spread."